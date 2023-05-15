Opinion: Rotherham United should snap up departing Luton Town man as transfer priority emerges

Rotherham United ended the season with a six-point cushion between themselves and the drop zone, making for a successful 2022/23.

It was a turbulent campaign for Matt Taylor’s side, but in the end they got the job done. It came after a positive showing in the January transfer window which saw the Millers sign a number of players on loan, but they’re all set to leave and now Taylor has a lot of gaps in his first-team.

It was recently revealed that Rotherham want to sign a centre-back in the summer, with Blackburn Rovers’ Daniel Ayala apparently on their watch list. But he might yet be handed a new Rovers deal and so that’s a transfer pursuit that might not come to fruition for Rotherham.

One centre-back that is definitely becoming a free agent in the summer though is Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley. Th 31-year-old former Plymouth Argyle man has been with the Hatters since the 2018/19 campaign, having played more than 150 league games for the club and being captain for most of them.

He helped guide the club to promotion from League One in 2019 and has since proved himself in the Championship. But injury has hampered his 2022/23 campaign, limiting him to just 19 league appearances, with the club announcing last week that he’s set to leave as a free agent in the summer.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

The likes of Derby County and Hull City are already being linked, and expect more teams to show an interest in Bradley who is a vastly experienced and proven Football League player, with 441 career appearances to his name.

He’d bring depth, quality, and leadership to the Millers back-line which as of right now is looking very low on options as we move towards the summer transfer window.