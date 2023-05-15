Opinion: Leyton Orient should stay on alert as QPR continue discussions with 22-year-old talent

Leyton Orient are heading for League One and they’ll be hoping to bolster their ranks where possible in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite just how well their current squad performed, Richie Wellens will know the O’s can’t afford to rest on their laurels. New additions should be in the crosshairs already, so it will be hoped that some eye-catching signings can be made over the coming months.

Orient will need to be shrewd where possible though, and one player they should be keeping tabs on is Stephen Duke-McKenna.

One worth bringing back?

Former Everton youngster Duke-McKenna didn’t really pull up any trees during his time with Leyton Orient admittedly. After joining on loan from QPR last summer, the Guyana international only played 13 times and didn’t manage any goal contributions while all 10 of his League Two outings came off the bench.

On the surface, that’s a loan spell that wouldn’t exactly warrant a permanent swoop. However, Duke-McKenna really looked to be finding some positive form in early January before injury hit. That left him out until April and stunted any momentum he had built up.

He often caught the eye in his cameo appearances, showing attacking intent and an eye for a pass when deployed as a winger or attacking midfielder.

His situation with parent club QPR should be something Orient are monitoring closely. He’s out of contract this summer and discussions are ongoing over his future, so it could be that he’s available for nothing in a matter of weeks.

Duke-McKenna didn’t have much of a chance to show just what he’s capable of in his time at Brisbane Road but arguably, he showed enough in his brief appearances to justify another opportunity. If he’s available for nothing, a free transfer swoop would be a low-risk move for Wellens and co and it could bear fruit for the long-term.

He looks like a likely talent and if he becomes a free agent, Duke-McKenna is someone Leyton Orient should consider signing permanently.