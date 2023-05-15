Opinion: Grimsby Town should consider reunion swoop for 27-year-old after recent development

Grimsby Town will need a new goalkeeper or two this summer and Paul Hurst will be hoping whoever comes in can help the Mariners push forward after a top-half finish.

Grimsby Town finished in 11th place this season, marking a successful first campaign back in the EFL. A pretty significant 14-point gap was between the Mariners and the play-offs but hopefully, some shrewd summer business can help Paul Hurst and co kick on next time around.

The goalkeeping department will certainly need bolstering though. Even if Max Crocombe does end up signing the new deal offered, he’ll be the only senior shot-stopper on the books as Ollie Battersby prepares to head for pastures new.

It means at least one new ‘keeper is needed this summer, and one familiar face Town should consider turning to is Ben Killip.



As confirmed over the weekend, Hartlepool United goalkeeper Killip will become a free agent this summer. After discussions with the Pools, the shot-stopper will not be penning an extension and as a result, he’ll be available as a free agent.

Following recent discussions, we can now confirm that Ben Killip will leave the club following the expiration of his contract. 🧤Four seasons.

His name will be familiar with Grimsby fans after a short-lived year-long spell with the club from 2017 to 2018. His time at the club won’t be one that many remember given that he only played 10 times, but he has shown that he could be worthy of a second shot.

Over the course of four years with Hartlepool, 27-year-old Killip kept 44 clean sheets, helping the club back to the EFL. He lost his place in the starting XI earlier this year amid the Pools’ struggles but a fantastic display of his shot-stopping ability on his return to the side on the final day reminded everyone just what he’s capable of in goal.

Killip made a string of top saves in a man-of-the-match performance against Stockport County but that game will be his last in Hartlepool colours.

A reunion swoop for Killip would be a shrewd one to make. He’s developed well since leaving the Mariners and has gained plenty more senior experience. If Crocombe extends his contract, Killip will provide great cover and competition for a starting spot and if the current no.1 is to move on, the free agent-to-be may well do battle with another new addition for a place in Hurst’s side.

It remains to be seen how Crocombe’s situation develops but regardless of whether he stays or goes, Killip would be a shrewd signing.