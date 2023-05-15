Middlesbrough set sights on Tanzanian star – Southampton also keen

Middlesbrough and Southampton are both keen on Zulte Waregem left-back Novatus Miroshi, as per the Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough’s play-off fate is yet to be decided but regardless of whether they win promotion or miss out, manager Michael Carrick will be looking to bolster his ranks with some new signings in the summer transfer window.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, one player on Boro’s radar is Tanzanian star Miroshi.

They claim that Middlesbrough and Championship-bound Southampton have both checked on the versatile star ahead of the transfer window. Miroshi, 20, only joined Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Zulte Waregem last summer but in his first season since joining from Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv, the utility man has been a big hit.

Miroshi has mainly played as a left-back or centre-back but he’s been deployed further forward as a wing-back too, also moving into a central or defensive midfield role on occasion too. Along the way, he’s managed to chip in with two assists in 36 games across all competitions.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

One to watch?

It remains to be seen whether Middlesbrough or Southampton’s interest is firmed up, but a move to England would mark an impressive rise for 10-time Tanzania international Miroshi.

He started out his career in his native, playing for Azam FC and Biashara United (loan) before heading to Israel in November 2020. It was with Beiter Tel Aviv Bat Yam where he made a senior breakthrough, impressing out on loan before moving to Belgium last summer.

A player of Miroshi’s age and versatility certainly makes for an intriguing target, but time will tell if Boro or the Saints plan on moving for his services after making checks ahead of the summer.