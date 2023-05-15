Middlesbrough boss discusses Aaron Ramsey injury ahead of Coventry City second leg

Middlesbrough drew with Coventry City in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final yesterday.

The game at the CBS Arena ended goalless, but it was an entertaining first leg of this Championship play-off semi-final which heads to the Riverside on Wednesday night.

And Boro boss Michael Carrick could yet be handed a boost ahead of Wednesday with on loan Aaron Ramsey potentially making his return from injury after a few weeks out.

He was at the game v Coventry City but he wasn’t named in the squad. And speaking to the club after the game, Carrick was quizzed on Ramsey and on the injury situation within the Boro squad, saying:

“We’ll have to wait and see. He was with the group today, I think we brought everyone. Jonny [Howson] was here, Jonny wasn’t fit for today… Darnell [Fisher] was here, so it was the whole squad. It’s not about who’s close or not, we wanted to keep everyone together as much as we could.”

The second leg…

Middlesbrough did well to draw and keep a clean sheet at Coventry City. That result should give them the momentum going into the second leg at the Riverside on Wednesday night and if Carrick can welcome back any of his injured players then it’ll be a huge boost.

And Carrick’s point on keeping the players together is an interesting one. It seems like he’s trying to maintain a level of togetherness during this crucial couple of semi-final fixtures, ahead of a potential play-off final at Wembley too.

But first they have another crunch match v Coventry City – the third fixture in a row now where Boro have played the Sky Blues with the first two having ended in draws.

On Wednesday though, a winner will be decided, with a place at Wembley up for grabs.