Live EFL transfer news: Derby County eyeing Championship free agent, Burnley in striker pursuit + more

Welcome back to The72’s live English Football League transfer blog.

It was a chaotic weekend in the play-offs. Sunderland beat Luton Town at the Stadium of Light, Middlesbrough and Coventry City played out a goalless draw, Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-0 by Peterborough United, and Barnsley and Bolton drew 1-1.

And in League Two, Salford City beat Stockport County in the first leg of their clash, whilst Bradford City overcame Carlisle united.

It promises to be another week of entertainment in the play-offs and in the transfer market too, and you can keep up to date on all dealings EFL right here…

13:24pm – PL clubs join Habib Diallo race

Strasbourg striker Habib Diallo was linked with both Burnley and Sheffield United last month.

And Football Insider have revealed today that representatives from a number of Premier League club were in attendance at that game, watching over Diallo.

Football Insider say that representatives from all of Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham were all in attendance, with all said to have been impressed by the striker’s output that game.

12:55pm – Swansea City leading Ogbene race

Swansea City are leading the race to sign Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene as a free agent this summer, reports Irish Examiner.

Ogbene, 26, is set to become a free agent next month when his current Rotherham United contract expires. But last week, Millers boss Matt Taylor revealed that the club will table a lucrative offer to Ogbene in a bid to get him to stay at the club.

A number of clubs were linked with a move for the Irish international in January, with Millwall, Middlesbrough, and Swansea City among those linked, as well as teams from around Europe.

07:44am – Burnley in race to sign Sheraldo Becker

Burnley are battling Fulham and West Ham for the signing of Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker, reports Daily Mail.

Daily Mail are reporting that Burnley, Fulham, and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Becker ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Surinamese striker valued at £15million.

09:44am – Burnley and Sheffield United keen on Chelsea’s Chukwuemeka

Chelsea are being tipped to send Carney Chukwuemeka out on loan this summer, with Burnley and Sheffield United ‘both interested’.

That’s according to TEAMtalk who are reporting that Chukwuemeka, 19, could be sent out on loan this summer, after he joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a move worth £20million last summer.

08:59am – Derby County and Hull City leading Sonny Bradley chase

Bradley is leaving Luton Town as a free agent this summer. The news was confirmed earlier this week and it’ll bring an end to Bradley’s five-year stay at Kenilworth Road, having been captain for most of that time too.

And now, Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that League One side Derby County and Championship outfit Hull City are leading the race to sign Bradley as a free agent this summer.

08:33am – Crystal Palace shortlist Watford’s Ismaila Sarr

Zaha is looking likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer. The 30-year-old is in his second stint at Selhurst Park, having rejoined the club from Manchester United in 2014. Since then, Zaha has played 315 times for Palace, scoring 72 goals along the way. He’s often been tipped to leave the club, but this summer finally looks like the summer where he’ll move on.

And a number of names have been linked with a potential move to Selhurst Park should Zaha leave, with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke being one of them. But an emerging report from Mirror (via Express) has revealed that long-term Eagles target Sarr is one of the names on Crustal Palace’s shortlist.

