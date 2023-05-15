Gary Rowett reveals ‘internal discussions’ as Millwall prepare to confirm retained list this week

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told the South London Press that ‘internal discussions’ are ongoing as they prepare to announce their retained list.

Millwall missed out on a play-off spot again this season, with their collapse against Blackburn Rovers on the final day sealing their fate while Sunderland snuck in.

It made for another disappointing end to a largely positive campaign and now, the Lions will be looking to freshen up their ranks this summer before pushing for a top-six finish again next time around.

Before the summer window opens and the club can really kick on with their transfer business though, the club will have to confirm their retained list. A number of players are out of contract this summer; Mason Bennett, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard and George Evans among them.

Now, speaking to the South London Press, Rowett has provided the latest, confirming discussions are taking place over players’ futures while the report adds the retained list is expected to be confirmed later this week. The Millwall boss said:

“We have got internal discussions on all these type of things and then we will make a decision either way.

“The conversation really is around how do we regenerate the squad? How do we do what we need to do?

“All of those players have given some really good performances at different points of this season and previous seasons. In Mason and Lenny’s case, injuries played a significant part in them not playing as many games as I’m sure we’d like.

“Those conversations are ongoing. They have all been really good, in different ways, for the club and for the team. The question is always going to be ‘what do we do moving forward?’ We’ll continue to have those internal conversations and then make good decisions.”

Tough decisions await…

Clubs have challenging decisions to make over players’ futures every summer and that is certainly the case for Millwall again. Those out of contract include some long-serving servants and players who have had great moments in club colours.

However, the need to freshen up the ranks and strengthen where possible is clear to see for the Lions. After they just fell short of the play-offs again, Rowett and co won’t want to leave anything to chance this summer by building the strongest squad he possibly can with the resources available.

With Bennett, Malone, Leonard and Evans among those approaching the end of their contracts, it remains to be seen if Rowett sees places for them in his plans moving forward.