Coventry City boss reveals potential Gustavo Hamer injury blow ahead of Middlesbrough second leg

Coventry City drew 0-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final yesterday.

Middlesbrough headed to the CBS Arena to face Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-finals yesterday, playing out an entertaining 0-0 as the sides prepare for the second leg at the Riverside on Wednesday.

But Sky Blues boss Mark Robins may be without a key player in Gustavo Hamer for Wednesday’s game after the Dutchman took a ‘whack’ to his knee.

Speaking to CoventryLive after the game, Robins said of the 25-year-old:

“I don’t know. He’s taken a real nasty whack on his knee and we’ve just got to wait and see. Hopefully he will be okay but I honestly don’t know at this time.”

Hamer, 25, has enjoyed another standout season with Coventry City in the Championship, featuring 43 times in league fixtures and scoring nine goals from midfield, whilst assisting a further 10.

A potential blow…

Hamer has barely missed a game for Coventry City since his 2020 arrival, and if he’s now forced to miss arguably most important game of Robins’ lengthy Coventry City tenure so far, it’ll of course be a huge blow for the club.

But Hamer is a hardened player and he’ll no doubt play through any pain to help his club get through another tough fixture against Middlesbrough.

Robins though may also be cautious about playing Hamer and further damaging him for a potential play-off final game at Wembley, so it’s certainly a very difficult one for Robins to manage.

The second leg v Middlesbrough kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday night, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.