Burnley rivalling Fulham and West Ham for signing of £15m striker, report reveals

Burnley are battling Fulham and West Ham for the signing of Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker, reports Daily Mail.

Becker, 28, has impressed for Union Berlin this season. The striker has scored 11 goals and assisted seven more in the Bundesliga, contributing towards a hugely impressive season for Berlin who currently sit in 4th place of the table.

But Daily Mail are reporting that Burnley, Fulham, and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Becker ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Surinamese striker valued at £15million.

Daily Mail’s report says that Union Berlin are ‘braced for summer offers’ for Becker after his impressive campaign in the German top flight, with the club valuing Becker around the £15million mark.

Clarets needing a striker?

Burnley were relying on Jay Rodriguez to lead the line in the first half of this season, before bringing in Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster in the January transfer window.

But neither Obafemi or Foster though have really lit up the Championship since arriving and so Vincent Kompany might want some extra quality in his attacking department ahead of next season.

And Becker has certainly enjoyed a good season in Germany, though whether or not he can replicate that form for Burnley in the Premier League remains to be seen.

He’s never played in England before and in truth, this season has been his only real standout season, having previously scored a handful of goals each season for the likes of PEC Zwolle, ADO Den Haag, and now Union Berlin.

Whilst Becker looks like hot property right now, Burnley should approach this one with caution.