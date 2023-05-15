Burnley could bring in ex-Manchester United coach as Clarets look to revamp youth academy

Warren Joyce is ‘in the running’ to take control of Burnley’s youth academy, reports Daily Mail.

Simon Jones’ Transfer Confidential for the Daily Mail today has revealed that Burnley are ‘looking to revamp their academy’ after securing promotion to the Premier League, and that the Clarets want former Manchester United coach Joyce to take charge.

The 58-year-old played as a midfielder for the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End during a 17-year playing career, before stepping into coaching and management.

As a manager, Joyce has had spells in charge of Royal Antwerp, Wigan Athletic, and Melbourne City, but he’s perhaps best know for his time at Manchester United where he was the reserve team manager between 2008 and 2016.

Since, Joyce has held roles with the Salford City development squad and he’s now in charge of Nottingham Forest’s U18 side, but Jones reveals for the Daily Mail that Forest are yet to offer a lot of their non-playing staff new deals, with change expected in the summer.

And that has apparently alerted Burnley to the potential availability of Joyce ahead of the summer.

Moving on up…

Burnley as a club has been changing since last summer when Vincent Kompany came in and transformed the playing staff and the club’s outlook.

And the work continues to be done with the Clarets now looking to revamp the youth academy – something which is long overdue.

Burnley haven’t produced nearly enough players from their academy over the past few years, but if they can start producing players and bringing them into the first-team then it could really help them go to the next level.

It’ll not only give them new players for the first-team but it could also be a good source of revenue for the club, and someone with Joyce’s experience would be ideal to lead the youth revolution at Burnley.