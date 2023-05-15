3 decisions that could come back to haunt QPR after retained list is announced

QPR announced their retained list last week, in what is perhaps the first move of a busy summer ahead in West London.

And it certainly needs to be. QPR’s 2022/23 season was one to forget and manager Gareth Ainsworth will be desperate to put his own stamp on the side ahead of the new campaign.

Plenty of player signings are needed but as ever, QPR look like they might need to offload one or two before they do that. And that offloading process started with the release of their retained list last week – among those released were Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Charlie Owens, Mide Shodipo, Conor Masterson, and Ody Alfa.

Here we look at three retained list decisions that might come back to haunt QPR…

Luke Amos

Amos was a frustrating player during his four-year stay at QPR. He often struggled with injury and often struggled to nail down a regular starting spot, but on plenty of occasions he showcased a lot of quality and Championship pedigree.

The second half of last season was perhaps the best that we’ve seen of Amos. He netted six goals in 29 league outings from midfield but managed just 21 appearances in the Championship this time round, with no goal contributions.

Whilst he probably wouldn’t have been a regular starter next time round, he could’ve been used as a squad player, especially with central options not exactly in high supply at QPR.

Leon Balogun

Balogun is a lot like Amos in that he’s a player with obvious quality, but he just struggled for fitness. During his early days at the club, Balogun was a breath of fresh air in the QPR defence, with his absence during the middle part of the season really exposing a lack of quality centre-backs at the club.

If it weren’t for his calf injury then he might have been handed a new deal. But the pre-season could’ve been the ideal time for him to find fitness ahead of the new season.

Mide Shodipo

Shodipo was often overlook at QPR. It looked like he would get a chance in the first-team after his impressive spell with Oxford United in the 2020/21 campaign, but he was instead sent to Sheffield Wednesday where he struggled.

Again, this is a player who’s shown glimpses of quality but could never settle down – perhaps due to him being sent out on loan time after time.

He’s still got a few years left before he enters his prime years and QPR fans will hope that he does that with a new team. But given a full season with QPR, Shodipo may well have flourished.