3 decisions that could come back to haunt Portsmouth as retained list is announced

Portsmouth have announced their retained list upon the end of their 2022/23 campaign.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho will see this summer as a great chance to revamp his ranks and turn his squad into one capable of challenging for promotion again. Their rebuild begins here, with eight players leaving at the end of their contracts while two are in discussions over extensions and three have seen options triggered.

Amid the weekend’s announcement, we look at three decisions that could come back to haunt Pompey…

Letting go of Jayden Reid

It is understandable that Reid has been let go. His time with Portsmouth has been hampered by unfortunate injuries, preventing him from showing his talents after arriving as a promising, quick winger during Danny Cowley’s tenure.

It would’ve been good to see what he had to offer on the senior stage but with Mousinho looking to freshen up the ranks, many will understand the decision behind his release. If he can stay fit though, he could be one to watch elsewhere.

Louis Thompson exit

Midfielder Thompson cuts a popular figure at Fratton Park and provides a solid option in midfield, operating either as a central or defensive man in the middle. He has struggled with injury at times but had he not broken his leg earlier this season, you can’t help but feel his fate could’ve been different.

It will not be a surprise if Thompson goes onto impress elsewhere and Pompey could miss the edge he offers in midfield.

1 of 18 Who did Portsmouth sign Colby Bishop from last summer? Morecambe Exeter City Port Vale Accrington Stanley

No senior chance for Alfie Bridgman

Young forward Bridgman has been prolific at youth level for Portsmouth and was among the youth players tipped for a bright future on the south coast. At 19, he’s certainly got his best years ahead of him and following success in the academy, it would have been hoped he’d get a chance in the first-team.

Ultimately, he leaves after only getting brief minutes in the EFL Trophy and he could go onto develop and thrive in a new setting.