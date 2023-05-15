3 decisions that could come back to haunt Charlton Athletic as retained list is announced

Charlton Athletic announced their retained list over the weekend after the end of their 2022/23 campaign.

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden will be hoping to revamp his ranks this summer, and that makeover begins with the exit of a number of first-team players. Six players will leave upon the expiry of their current deals, while talks are ongoing with three more.

But which decisions could come back to bite the Addicks? We take a look at three the club could come to regret here…

Letting go of Albie Morgan

Addicks academy graduate Morgan was a player who split opinion among the fanbase but there can be no doubt over the level of commitment and effort he put in when donning the club colours. Losing that drive and passion could come as a blow, even if there are doubts over just what he can bring to Holden’s side.

At only 23, he’s got a vast amount of senior experience and has shown his creative streak. He’s got plenty of time to develop and with another team at this level, he could come back to haunt Holden and co.

Releasing Sean Clare

A player of Clare’s versatility is always of great value at a League One club. He can play full-back, centre-back or in midfield in a range of different systems, showing that even if he wasn’t going to be a regular that he could yet be a useful squad player.

Clare will be a dependable figure for another club and can always be called upon when needed.

1 of 10 Who is this former Charlton Athletic player? Ian Maatsen Akin Famewo Jay Mingi Erhun Oztumer

Charlie Barker departure

Barker put in some encouraging senior performances for Charlton Athletic in his bid to break into the side and while he ultimately wasn’t able to nail down a spot, he looked to have a good chance of making a senior breakthrough.

While he could come back to haunt the Addicks, it is understandable that he has moved on. He’ll be able to find regular minutes at a permanent home and with the likes of Lucas Ness and Zach Mitchell breaking through, there are other strong youth options who stand a better chance of starting in his position.