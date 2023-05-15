3 centre-backs Derby County should consider amid recent links with Championship ace

Derby County were said to be keen on a move for Luton Town’s out of contract defender Sonny Bradley over the weekend.

It has already been confirmed that Bradley will be leaving Luton Town when his contract expires, opening the door to a free transfer exit. His situation has piqued interests too, with Derby County and Hull City linked over the weekend.

While Bradley would be a great addition for the Rams, it could be wise for the club to keep alternative options in mind as well. Here, we put forward three players who could be worth looking at…

Regan Poole – Lincoln City

It has been confirmed that Poole will be leaving Lincoln City when his contract expires and while the Welshman is ready for a step up to the Championship, the Rams have shown they can tempt that calibre of player to Pride Park before.

He’ll be a cheap signing given his contract situation and in a bid to build a side capable of winning promotion next season, the ex-Manchester United youngster is someone Derby County should definitely have their eyes on.

Poole has spent much of this season as a right-back or wing-back but is just as comfortable in a central defensive role.

Liam Moore – Reading

Moore is another Championship-quality defender who looks set for free agency this summer. Amid Reading’s relegation, he could have ambitions of staying in the second-tier himself but Paul Warne and Derby should look at trying to tempt him to Pride Park.

He’s an experienced leader with Championship pedigree and would be a statement addition to the Rams’ backline.

Reece Welch – Everton

Last but not least, if Derby County want to go down the loan route then Everton starlet Welch could be an option. He’s one of the Toffees’ top defensive prospects and looks ready for a shot in the senior stage after thriving at youth level.

He’s primed and ready for first-team football and while it could even be that relegation opens the door for him to get that with Everton, Derby should be among those keen if he’s freed to head out on loan in the summer.