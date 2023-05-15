3 central midfielders Burnley and Sheffield United should consider amid battle for Chelsea prodigy

Burnley and Sheffield United were both linked with a loan move for Chelsea starlet Carney Chukwuemeka over the weekend.

It was claimed that Chelsea could allow Chukwuemeka to head out on loan and given the talent he possesses, he could be a shrewd addition for either Burnley or Sheffield United.

However, if he is to move to one of the Premier League new boys, one club will have to miss out. For that reason, it would be wise for both to consider alternatives. Here, we put forward three other options the Clarets and the Blades should keep in mind.

Pape Matar Sarr – Spurs

Senegal international Sarr is certainly a bright prospect and he’s had some first-team chances with Spurs this season. However, he’s still been in and out of the side, so gaining senior experience at the same level with Burnley or Sheffield United could be best for his development.

He can operate as a central midfielder or deeper in a slightly more defensive role.

Fabio Carvalho – Liverpool

Carvalho made an eye-catching start to life with Liverpool after leaving Fulham but as the season has progressed, he’s found opportunities hard to come by. The versatile midfielder has shown he’s got the talent to perform at Premier League level and he could get regular minutes out on loan with a newly-promoted side.

It remains to be seen what Liverpool have planned for him, but a loan could be ideal next season.

Naouirou Ahamada – Crystal Palace

Last but not least is Naouirou Ahamada, who made an eye-catching move from VfB Stuttgart to Palace in January. The French midfielder is a promising talent and his performances in the Bundesliga show the ex-Juventus youngster has what it takes to impress in top-flight football.

As with Sarr, Carvalho and Chukwuemeka though, he’s not getting enough first-team chances and could thrive elsewhere for a season.