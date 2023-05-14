Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle bosses on PL club’s managerial shortlist, says reporter

Southampton have added Swansea City boss Russell Martin and Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher to their managerial shortlist, says Alex Crook.

Southampton are the first Premier League team of the 2022/23 season to confirm their relegation into the Championship.

The Saints will see their 11-year stay in the top flight end this summer, after a 2-0 defeat v Fulham yesterday confirmed their fate.

And already it seems like the south coast club are planning some wholesale changes in the summer, with talkSPORT reporter Crook revealing on Twitter that Football League duo Martin and Schumacher are both on the club’s managerial shortlist.

Understand Russell Martin and Steven Schumacher have both been shortlisted by #SaintsFC as they search for a new manager. Interesting to see if they go down the EFL-proven route or try for somebody more glamorous. Incoming director of football Jason Wilcox will want a big say. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) May 12, 2023

Ralph Hasenhuttl started the season as manager before Nathan Jones came in, with Ruben Selles currently overseeing the side as interim coach.

What next for the Saints?

As Crook points out, it’ll certainly be interesting to see where Southampton go with their next manager. They often appoint names from Europe and have had varying degrees of success, but the club is in a bit of turmoil right now and so a manager with Championship or at least Football League experience might be necessary.

Whether or not Schumacher would leave Plymouth after their promotion to the second tier remains to be seen. Martin meanwhile is often linked with a move away, but he’s always been quick to shut down those types of rumours, and after a strong end to the season he’ll surely be excited for the 2023/24 campaign at Swansea City.

So for Southampton, finding the right manager for them might take some time. But if they start now then they should have ample time in the summer to get themselves ready for what will be a very tough Championship campaign.