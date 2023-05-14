Derby County and Hull City leading the race to sign Luton Town man

Derby County and Hull City are ‘heading the pack’ to sign Luton Town centre-back Sonny Bradley as a free agent this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

Bradley is leaving Luton Town as a free agent this summer. The news was confirmed earlier this week and it’ll bring an end to Bradley’s five-year stay at Kenilworth Road, having been captain for most of that time too.

Injury has plagued Bradley’s season, limiting him to just 19 appearances in the Championship all season – he was left out of the side that lost to Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-final yesterday.

And now, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that League One side Derby County and Championship outfit Hull City are leading the race to sign Bradley as a free agent this summer.

A shrewd capture…

Bradley is an experienced Football League player with 441 total appearances to his name – two of those actually came with Hull City where he began his career.

And Bradley captained Luton Town to promotion from League One in 2019, so he’s certainly a player on the free agent market with great experience and pedigree.

Expect more and more teams to take an interest as we move further into the summer, and expect a Championship move – this certainly seems like am ambitious one for Derby County who narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs this season.

It’d be a solid capture for Hull City and for most teams in the Championship too, so for whoever signs Bradley this summer, it could be a difficult one to pull off.

For the player though, there looks to be an exciting summer ahead with a new challenge on the cards.