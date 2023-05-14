Crystal Palace shortlist Watford man ahead of summer transfer window

Crystal Palace have shortlisted Watford’s Ismaila Sarr as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha, according to reports.

Zaha is looking likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer. The 30-year-old is in his second stint at Selhurst Park, having rejoined the club from Manchester United in 2014.

Since then, Zaha has played 315 times for Palace, scoring 72 goals along the way. He’s often been tipped to leave the club, but this summer finally looks like the summer where he’ll move on.

And a number of names have been linked with a potential move to Selhurst Park should Zaha leave, with Sunderland’s Jack Clarke being one of them. But an emerging report from Mirror (via Express) has revealed that long-term Eagles target Sarr is one of the names on Crustal Palace’s shortlist.

Reports earlier in the year revealed that Sarr was set to leave Vicarage Road this summer as he enters into the final year of his contract.

Sarr to Palace…

This is a move that’s been touted for a number of transfer windows now. And with Sarr looking almost certain to leave Watford this summer, the timing could be perfect.

Sarr had a decent season with Watford in the Championship, scoring 10 and assisting seven more in 39 league appearances. But he’s never recorded the same numbers in the Premier League and so there might be question marks over whether or not he really can replace Zaha.

Doing so is going to be a mammoth task for whoever is brought in. At 25 years old, Sarr still has time to fulfil his potential, but the Eagles will surely want someone to come in and hit the ground running, so it’s certainly looking like a testing summer for them.