Burnley and Sheffield United keen on loan move for Chelsea man

Chelsea are being tipped to send Carney Chukwuemeka out on loan this summer, with Burnley and Sheffield United ‘both interested’.

That’s according to TEAMtalk who are reporting that Chukwuemeka, 19, could be sent out on loan this summer, after he joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a move worth £20million last summer.

The Englishman signed a six-year contract with the Blues and has since featured 11 times in the Premier League. He’s not featured since March though, with his game time having been sporadic throughout the campaign, and now TEAMtalk are reporting that Burnley and Sheffield United are both keen on a potential loan move for the midfielder.

Burnley ended the 2022/23 Championship season in 1st place of the table whilst Sheffield United finished in 2nd. Both are returning to the top flight and will be joined by one of Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, or Sunderland, who are competing in this season’s play-offs.

Both Burnley and United look set for busy summers – the Clarets especially with Vincent Kompany reportedly set to have a good amount of money to spend in the summer months.

What next for Chukwuemeka?

Chelsea have a lot of squad depth and they’ll no doubt add to that in the summer, so Chukwuemeka could quickly fall further down the pecking order.

A loan move looks like the next best step for him and a move to either Burnley or Sheffield United could see him be exposed to a lot of game time in the Premier League next season.

But Chukwuemeka might be fearful of falling into the Chelsea loan trap, wherein he’s shipped out on loan every season without ever getting any closer to the club’s first-team.

It might be a difficult road ahead for Chukwuemeka but he’s certainly a player with potential, and if he can impress out on loan next season then he could quickly force his way into the Chelsea picture.