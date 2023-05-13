Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Luton Town: Defensive crisis persists for Mowbray

Sunderland host Luton Town in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final this afternoon.

The Black Cats relied on a dramatic final day of the campaign to squeeze into the top-six on goal difference, but that doesn’t discredit the fantastic season the Black Cats have had. Tony Mowbray has guided the youngest team in the Championship to a play-off finish in their first year in the division following a 5th place League One finish last time around.

Luton Town have replicated their heroics of last season and once again find themselves in the Championship play-offs. Last year they fell short at this hurdle, but their recent experience should give them a boost going into this one.

Sunderland team news

Dennis Cirkin came off injured against Preston North End and will train before the club make a decision on his availability.

Lynden Gooch’s afternoon was also ended early in Lancashire, the American will be assessed following yesterday’s training session on his fitness.

Fans were hoping Dan Ballard would’ve returned by now, but the Northern Ireland international has struggled making a return from his hamstring injury. The young defender is not back in time for this one.

A couple of Sunderland players have had scans, but Mowbray is keeping his cards close to his chest on who.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette, Aji Alese, Danny Batth and Niall Huggins all remain out.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

Hume

O’Nien

Cirkin

Ekwah

Neil

Roberts

Clarke

Amad

Gelhardt

After an impressive display in the middle of the park it is likely Pierre Ekwah retains his spot next to Dan Neil over Edouard Michut. Ekwah’s physical presence will also help the hosts battle against a strong Hatters side.

Alex Pritchard’s introduction at half time arguably won Sunderland the game last time out and the experienced attacking midfielder may well have done enough to earn himself a start here. However, some of his best appearances this season have been off the bench so fans shouldn’t be surprised to see this happen again.

With injuries still a persistent problem Mowbray doesn’t have much flexibility in his side and should fitness allow him he will likely name an unchanged XI here.

The game kicks off at 17:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.