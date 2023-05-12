Walsall enter discussions with USA-based coach over vacant managerial position

Walsall are in talks with Tampa Bay Rowdies boss Neill Collins over the managerial position at Bescot Stadium, as per Mike McGrath.

Walsall are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Michael Flynn. The 2022/23 campaign ended in a disappointing 16th place finish for the Saddlers, with the club hierarchy opting for a change in boss in a bid to change their fortunes.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant post since and now, another name looks to have entered the fray.

According to Daily Telegraph reporter McGrath, Walsall are now in discussions with Neill Collins, who is currently in charge of Tampa Bay Rowdies in America. He’s been in charge of the USL Championship side since May 2018, taking over as boss upon the end of his playing career.

#Walsall in talks with Neill Collins over manager's job. Former Wolves centre-back has had excellent start to coaching career at Tampa Bay Rowdies in USA — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) May 12, 2023

The Scot is a name that may be familiar with fans after his time on these shores as a player. Collins played for Sunderland, Wolves, Leeds United and Sheffield United amongst others.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

A return to England?

39-year-old Collins has been a success in the dugout over in Florida and there can be no doubt about his knowledge of the EFL either. He played over 350 games in League One and the Championship combined, leading from the back as a centre-back or right-back.

He’s got a good amount of managerial experience having served as Tampa Bay’s boss for just shy of five years and it seems as though he’s got an understanding of managing the club at a higher level too having held a technical director role as well.

It remains to be seen whether or not the talks develop into anything serious, but Collins looks to be an intriguing option for the Saddlers.