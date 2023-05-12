Three overseas managers emerge on Sunderland’s radar amid claims of shock Mowbray axe

Sunderland have Matthias Jaissle, Gerhard Struber and Francesco Farioli in mind as they weigh up a shock sacking of Tony Mowbray, as per TEAMtalk.

Sunderland have enjoyed a fantastic first season back in the Championship. After losing Alex Neil to second-tier rivals Stoke City, Mowbray came in, steadied the ship and led the Black Cats to the play-offs.

The campaign has exceeded supporters’ expectations in a big way, so there was shock amongst fans when reports first emerged claiming that the club could look to make a change of manager this summer.

It was claimed that Italian boss Farioli could be considered as a Mowbray replacement and now, two more names have emerged in a report from TEAMtalk. They state that RB Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle and ex-Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber are both in Sunderland’s thinking as they consider parting ways with Mowbray this summer.

Mowbray still has a year left on his deal on Wearside but it is said the Sunderland hierarchy could look to take the club ‘in another direction’.

1 of 18 How much did Sunderland sign Dan Ballard for? £750,000 £1m £2m £3.5m

A change in manager awaits?

If Sunderland were to part ways with Mowbray this summer, it would be about as harsh as a sacking could get.

The former Blackburn Rovers and West Brom boss cuts a popular figure among supporters and has overachieved to get a young, injury-hit squad into the play-offs. Given the players Sunderland bring in too, having a manager with a top reputation for developing youngsters like Mowbray should be considered vital, especially given how the club’s talents have performed this season.

It remains to be seen just how the Black Cats’ play-off campaign pans out, but a move to part ways with Mowbray would likely be an unpopular one among supporters.