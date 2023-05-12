‘They’ll make them pay’ – Salford City v Stockport County prediction: The72

Salford City host Stockport County in the League Two play-offs on Saturday.

Stockport County make the short journey to the Peninsula Stadium to face a Salford City side who ended the season with a defeat to Gillingham. The Ammies won four and lost three of their last seven League Two games and only held onto the play-offs on goal difference, just edging out Mansfield Town.

Their home record isn’t particularly encouraging either having lost three of their last four games infront of the home faithful.

As for Stockport County, they come into the play-offs on a run of 13 games without defeat. They weren’t quite able to sneak into the automatic promotion spots on the final day but they should be confident coming into this tie in such strong form.

Dave Challinor’s side finished the regular season as the division’s 4th top goalscorers (65) and only league winners Leyton Orient (34) conceded less goals (37).

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Looking at the form of these two sides, you have to lean towards an away win.

“Stockport’s run over the past few months brought them into the fight for a top-three spot and after only just missing out, they should be well placed to make it to the play-off final. Salford’s home form is the worry for me and with County so strong at the back, I think they’ll make them pay.

“The play-offs always ends up being a bit of a lottery, but I’m backing the visitors to get a big win here.”

Score prediction: Salford City 0-2 Stockport County

Luke Phelps

“There’s so little between these two in the league table. They both deserve their place in the play-offs and I think they’re both strong contenders to go up into League One.

“I don’t think form counts for everything going into play-off fixtures. Stockport have been the more consistent side though and Salford’s home record hasn’t been that great this season, so I’m leaning more towards County.

“Stockport will be counting on a win here as they’ll know that Salford’s away record is impressive, but to be honest, I think Salford will put up a good performance in front of their home fans and play out a draw.”

Score prediction: Salford City 1-1 Stockport County