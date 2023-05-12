‘That could be their downfall here’ – Sunderland v Luton Town prediction: The72

Sunderland host Luton Town in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday.

Sunderland welcome Luton Town to the Stadium of Light for what promises to be an enthralling game.

The two sides go into the play-offs on long unbeaten runs with the Hatters unbeaten in 14 and the Black Cats unbeaten in nine.

Tony Mowbray’s side secured a play-off place in dramatic fashion on he final day of the season, beating Preston North End 3-0 and also seeing Blackburn Rovers come from behind to beat Millwall 4-3.

Luton meanwhile qualified for the play-offs early. They finished the season in 3rd and capped their league campaign with a goalless draw at home to Hull City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m very excited to watch this one. Two in form sides going at it in the play-offs – it doesn’t get much better than this in the Championship.

“Sunderland will be counting in their home contingency to get them through this one, especially with the amount of injuries in their camp right now.

“But Luton Town are very difficult to beat. They’re a team for big occasions too so I’m expecting a very tough day for both sides.

“If Sunderland had a fully-fit squad then I think they get through this, but given their injuries, I’m going to say draw.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Luton Town

James Ray

“The wind is really in Sunderland’s sails and Tony Mowbray and his squad deserve such high praise for sneaking into the play-off spots. They’ve been hit by injuries for much of the season and while they’ve coped well, I feel as though that could be their downfall here.

“Luton have some real power and physicality in their ranks and the importance of that could be on show at key times across these two ties.

“The home crowd will have a big part to play but I think Luton will emerge victorious.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Luton Town