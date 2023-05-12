Opinion: Watford boss Ismael should reunite with West Brom man who faces uncertain summer

Watford have recently appointed former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael.

The Frenchman returns to the Championship where he previously succeeded with Barnsley in the 2020/21 season, before taking on the Baggies job the following campaign. He didn’t do a terrible job at The Hawthorns but progress wasn’t quick enough and he was axed fairly soon into his tenure.

But he’s arrived at Vicarage Road early on into the summer and he’ll have plenty of time to make some signings and assess his current set of players. And one position that certainly looks to be in need of bolstering in the summer is in central midfielder.

Watford are set to lose Hamza Choudhury, although the club reportedly have an option to buy the Leicester City man, and the likes of Tom Cleverley and Dan Gosling are out of contract. But one central midfielder who is very well-know to Ismael and who could potentially be in store for another summer transfer is Alex Mowatt.

He shone under Ismael during their play-off campaign, scoring eight and assisting seven from midfielder before linking up with Ismael at West Brom. Mowatt started brightly but quickly fell out of favour after Ismael’s exit, before heading to Middlesbrough on loan for this season. And this season started slowly for the Englishman, but he’s played quite an important role for Boro in the last few games with many fans having been impressed with his performances.

Corberan is set to run the rule over Mowatt in the summer and there may yet be a place in the West Brom first-team for him next season. But if he’s shipped out on loan again or if he faces a season on the peripheries of the Baggies XI, then Ismael and Watford could do a whole lot worse than look into a deal for the midfielder.