Opinion: Coventry City should look to pounce soon as Championship rivals release 29-year-old

Coventry City were among the sides said to be keeping tabs on Stoke City defender Morgan Fox back in March, with Championship rivals Sunderland and West Brom also linked.

The 29-year-old defender played 43 times for the Potters over the 2022/23 campaign, operating mainly as a centre-back. He also played in a familiar role at left-back, but some of his best displays came in a more central role in a back three or four.

As a result of his performances, fans were left pretty surprised when Stoke City announced earlier this week that Fox’s contract would not be renewed. It means he’ll be free to search for a new club as a free agent this summer, and that should prompt a quick move from Coventry City.

A shrewd addition…

After being linked with Fox earlier this year, Stoke’s decision to let him go should put Coventry on red alert.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the left-sided defender has other suitors, with fellow Championship rivals mentioned as admiring parties at the same time as the Sky Blues. He’s got bags of experience to his name at this level and left-footed defenders are always a commodity, so Fox shouldn’t be short of options this summer.

For Coventry City though, a swoop should become somewhat of a priority. The Sky Blues are preparing to embark on the play-offs and while that will be the primary focus, they can’t afford to lose ground in the transfer market either.

Mark Robins will lose Luke McNally and Callum Doyle when their loans end this summer. It means their defensive options will need bolstering even if they were to strike a deal for McNally, especially given that Doyle is a left-footer. Bringing in Fox would be a cheap way to add another left-sided defender while also bringing in a wealth of second-tier experience.

As touched on before, Fox won’t be short of interest as he heads for free agency, so if he’s still a player in Coventry City’s thinking, they’d be wise to pounce for his services sooner rather than later.