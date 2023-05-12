Middlesbrough looking to tie academy graduate down to new deal amid transfer interest

Middlesbrough are planning contract talks with goalkeeper Sol Brynn amid transfer interest from elsewhere, as per Football Insider.

Middlesbrough academy graduate Brynn is still waiting on his senior debut for Boro but he’s been gaining valuable experience out on loan over the past two seasons.

After spending the 2021/22 campaign in Scotland with Queen of the South, Brynn linked up with Swindon Town last summer. He quickly became a popular figure at the County Ground, keeping a total of 13 clean sheets in 49 games for the League Two club.

Now, as he gears up for a return to his parent club, it has been claimed Boro are keen to secure a new deal for the 22-year-old.

Football Insider claims Middlesbrough are planning on holding contract talks with Brynn in a bid to ward off interest. The Teesside-born shot-stopper sees his current deal expire next summer and clubs are said to have been keeping tabs on his situation ahead of the transfer window.

One to hold onto?

Brynn’s performances at League Two level have shown he’s got what it takes to be a regular EFL ‘keeper, and it seems Boro are aware of his potential too.

Goalkeepers often have to wait patiently for a chance to play first-team football for their parent club and that could be the case for Brynn yet. It could be that another loan move will be lined up for him in the summer, or he could end up being the no.2 for Michael Carrick’s side.

Interest in his services looks to have prompted contract talks though, suggesting that he is someone Boro value and would rather retain for the long-term.