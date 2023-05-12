Manchester City man speaks out on potential Sheffield United switch after impressive loan spell with the Blades

Sheffield United loanee Tommy Doyle will return to parent club Manchester City following the conclusion of his current deal, but he has spoken out about potentially returning to Bramall Lane in the future in an interview with the Sheffield Star.

Doyle’s loan switch from the Etihad was a resounding success, helping the Blades to promotion back to the Premier League. He scored four goals and registered a further seven assists across all competitions, and so it is no surprise to see the Sheffield press asking about a potential return before he has even left.

With pre-season not too far away, Manchester City may want to take a closer look at Doyle before making any sort of decision on his immediate future and whether to sell him or send him out on his fourth career loan.

However, speaking to the Sheffield Star, the 21-year-old admitted he ‘would love’ to return to Bramall Lane if the opportunity arose.

“Listen, I can’t stand here and say to you what’s going to happen,” he said. “I love the place and I would love to come back. I’ve got a special bond with the club and the fans so we’ll see what happens. But yes, of course I would love to come back.”

A realistic summer signing for Sheffield United…

He is highly regarded at Manchester City but Doyle is needing regular playing time and it is unlikely he will get that if he stays and fights for his place at his parent club. Therefore, a move to Sheffield United permanently could well come to fruition this summer.

The midfielder isn’t likely to demand too high a fee and makes sense for all parties. The player knows the club and the players, the club knows what Doyle can bring to the team, and Manchester City cash in on a player who isn’t in the first-team squad.

However, given his fine form in the Championship this season, the Blades could face fierce competition for his signature. But they should feel that they have the edge over anyone else given their achievements together.