League Two club looking to strike permanent deal for Huddersfield Town talent

Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly is wanted back by Harrogate Town on a permanent basis, it has emerged.

Huddersfield Town academy graduate Daly has been gaining senior experience away from his parent club for the past two years. He spent time with Hartlepool United and Bradford City during the 2021/22 campaign before joining Harrogate Town on a season-long deal last summer.

Daly’s time with the Sulphurites has been arguably the most successful yet. The 22-year-old played 38 times across all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and two assists while operating just in behind the striker.

Doubt surrounds his long-term future with parent club Huddersfield too given that his deal is up this summer.

Now, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has made it clear that the club are keen to reunite with Daly.

As quoted by the Harrogate Advertiser, Weaver confirmed talks have been held with the Terriers and Daly’s agent over a possible permanent deal, saying: