League Two club looking to strike permanent deal for Huddersfield Town talent

Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly is wanted back by Harrogate Town on a permanent basis, it has emerged.
Huddersfield Town academy graduate Daly has been gaining senior experience away from his parent club for the past two years. He spent time with Hartlepool United and Bradford City during the 2021/22 campaign before joining Harrogate Town on a season-long deal last summer.
Daly’s time with the Sulphurites has been arguably the most successful yet. The 22-year-old played 38 times across all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and two assists while operating just in behind the striker.
Doubt surrounds his long-term future with parent club Huddersfield too given that his deal is up this summer.
Now, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has made it clear that the club are keen to reunite with Daly.
As quoted by the Harrogate Advertiser, Weaver confirmed talks have been held with the Terriers and Daly’s agent over a possible permanent deal, saying:
“We have spoken to Huddersfield, we have had discussions with Matty’s agent and he is talking to the player.
“We want to bring him here permanently and hopefully he will be coming.”
Heading for pastures new?
Daly has played 12 times for Huddersfield Town’s first-team already and his spell out on loan with Harrogate will only have increased his stock. This is the second successful stint he’s had away from the John Smith’s Stadium, netting seven goals and laying on three assists in 27 games during his time with Hartlepool United.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to many if the Terriers wanted to take a closer look at Daly over pre-season before deciding his contract fate. However, with his deal up and manager Neil Warnock leaving, the immediate future looks uncertain for the young midfielder.
For that reason, Harrogate should be determined to pounce now before circumstances change or other interest arises. With talks ongoing, it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out over the coming weeks and months.