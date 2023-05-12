‘I don’t know what the fuss is all about’ – Coventry City boss on Viktor Gyokeres amid Wolves links

Coventry City take on Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The first leg takes place at the CBS Arena on Sunday. Yet a lot of talk regarding the Sky Blues remains about their in-demand players – most notably Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, though it’s Wolves who are being the most closely linked going into the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the press this morning, Coventry boss Mark Robins was quizzed on the futures of Gyokeres and also on Gustavo Hamer, who’s expected to attract summer transfer interest.

Robins said:

“Well, everyone is speculating about that but they are under contract for another 12 months so I don’t know what the fuss is all about. We will address everything in the summer as usual. These games are the most important and Sunday’s game the most important so we’ll focus on that.”

Coventry City eventually finished the 2022/23 campaign in 5th place of the table, booking themselves a spot in the top six after a tough recent history.

And players like Gyokeres and Hamer have been central to their success in the past couple of seasons. Gyokeres in particular with the 24-year-old having netted 21 Championship goals this season.

The summer ahead…

What the summer might hold for Coventry City largely depends on how they fare in the play-offs.

If they can go on and earn promotion then it looks like they’ll stand a great chance of keeping players like Gyokeres and Hamer beyond this season.

But if they miss out then it could become very difficult. Gyokeres is the big name here and he has a number of Premier League suitors – not to mention the fact that he’s coming into the final year of his contract.

For the time being though, Robins and his players will be fully focused on the first leg of their play-off semi-final bout v Middlesbrough, with the first game taking place on Sunday at midday.