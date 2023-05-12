How much can Swansea City realistically sell Joel Piroe for this summer?

Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has enjoyed another prolific season in the Championship. But it could well be his last at the Welsh club.

Piroe ended the season with 19 Championship goals to his name, adding to the 22 he netted last time round. His total Swansea City goals tally now stands at 44 but whether or not he’ll be adding to that number remains to be seen.

His contract situation has been a talking point throughout this season. He’s about to enter the last year of his current Swansea City contract and Swans boss Russell Martin has admitted that the club might well be forced into selling Piroe this summer.

But Martin also stated that, if Piroe leaves, then it ‘has to be for an amount of money that really makes a difference to the club’, so don’t expect the Swans to sell cheap this summer.

How much can Swansea City make on Joel Piroe?

No real price tag has been put on Piroe’s head just yet. Last summer though, Swansea City sold Flynn Downes to West Ham for an initial fee of £9million, which is a good starting point.

At the time, Downes has three years left on his Swansea City contract. But with strikers constantly in-demand and with Premier League teams increasingly sourcing them from the Championship, Piroe’s transfer value should remain relatively high despite his contractual situation.

Transfermarkt value Piroe at £8million which certainly seems like a base figure. Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres though – who boasts very similar goal-scoring numbers to Piroe and is also in the last year of his contract – is being valued at up to £25million ahead of the summer, whilst the likes of Chuba Akpom who is also entering the final year of his deal is largely expected to be worth beyond the £10million mark.

For Swansea, it could depend on the calibre of team that shows an interest in Piroe. If several Premier League sides take an interest them Piroe could easily boast a transfer value of £15million to £20million. But if not, then £10million seems like the minimum.

So Swansea City shouldn’t under-value their star man. But at the same time, they won’t want to lose him on a free transfer next summer – Blackburn Rovers losing Ben Brereton Diaz for nothing this summer is a key example. For Martin and co, it’s certainly a tricky situation.