Ex-Ipswich Town and Bristol City man announces retirement and takes up first managerial job

Ipswich Town and Bristol City’s former midfielder Cole Skuse has been appointed as Bury Town manager upon his retirement from professional football.

37-year-old Skuse has spent the last two years on the books with Colchester United. He played 29 times for the League Two club this season, playing a part in their ultimately successful survival bid.

His contract with the U’s expires this summer and at his age, questions have been asked whether the experience midfielder will be continuing his playing journey beyond the end of the campaign. Now though, it has been confirmed that Skuse has taken the decision to hang up his boots.

Skuse has retired from professional football but will be staying in the game, landing the manager’s job with Bury Town upon his retirement. The Bury St. Edmunds-based club find themselves in the Isthmian League North Division and will head into the new season under Skuse’s watch.

Two memorable stints…

While Skuse ended his career with Colchester United, he’ll be best remembered for his time with Bristol City and Ipswich Town.

The midfielder started his career with the Robins, making his senior debut against his final club Colchester in 2005. He went on to play a massive 305 games for City, eventually moving onto pastures new with Ipswich Town after 17 years on the books with his hometown club.

He would become a firm favourite at Portman Road too. Skuse stayed with Town for eight years, notching up 278 appearances in the process.

Now, with a vast amount of playing experience behind him, Skuse will be hoping his pedigree serves him well as he takes on his first managerial post with Bury Town.