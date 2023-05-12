Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic set to miss out as target nears free transfer move

Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Reading’s reported target Nicky Devlin is closing in on a move to Aberdeen, as per the Daily Record.

29-year-old defender Devlin sees his contract with Scottish Premiership side Livingston expire this summer, meaning he’s free to search for a new club as a free agent. He hasn’t been short of interest either with English and Scottish sides keen.

EFL quartet Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Reading were all mentioned as admirers of the former Walsall defender but at the time, it was said that Hearts were best placed in the race for his signature.

However, new reports have claimed he’s nearing a move elsewhere.

The Daily Record reported on Thursday night that Devlin is closing in on a move to Aberdeen. Talks are now at an advanced stage and only the finer details of the deal are left to wrap up, the report says.

It means all of Coventry, Ipswich, Wigan and Reading can cross Devlin off their shortlist as a possible addition already.

Heading elsewhere…

Devlin would have made for a shrewd addition for any of the linked sides given his level of experience and leadership, but it seems they’ll have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want a new right-sided defender.

It remains unknown if any of Coventry, Ipswich, Wigan or Reading actually had concrete interest in the defender. It looks as though he’ll be staying in Scotland now, where he has thrived in recent seasons.

Devlin has played 144 times for Livingston over the course of four years, becoming their club captain and a standout player at centre-back, full-back or wing-back.