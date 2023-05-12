‘Could be the difference’ – Bradford City v Carlisle United prediction: The72

Bradford City host Carlisle United in the first leg of the play-off semi-final this weekend.

Bradford City finished 6th in League Two this season and despite a shaky end to their campaign they have managed to stay inside the play-off spots. Mark Hughes’ side now have two games standing between them and Wembley with a spot in the third-tier up for grabs.

Carlisle United have similarly had a inconsistent end to the season. They’ve won just one of their past six league outings, but four of those have ended draws so they aren’t an easy side to beat.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both sides appear hard to separate with all things considered. Other than Carlisle United scoring five extra goals their seasons have been identical. In the league this season Bradford City failed to beat Carlisle United, but the play-offs are always full of twists and turns.

“Having the home leg first will put added pressure on Hughes’ side, but the Welsh boss has an abundance of experience in his locker so his players will be well equipped to deal with what will be a huge atmosphere.

“First leg’s tend to be a more cagey affair with both sides typically cautious of going into the second leg behind. And for that reason I can’t see anything else other than a draw here.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-1 Carlisle United

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call. Both sides stuttered towards the end of the season somewhat so neither have much momentum coming into the play-offs, so we could be in for a tense first tie here.

“I am leaning towards the home side though. Valley Parade should be rocking and the experience of Mark Hughes at the very top and in high-pressure games could be the difference in these final ties.

“Paul Simpson fits Carlisle like a glove though and if anyone can rally that squad to promotion, it’s him. I’ll go for a home win, but it could be a close one.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-0 Carlisle United