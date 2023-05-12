Charlton Athletic striker to make summer exit, report reveals

Charlton Athletic will release Macauley Bonne at the end of his contract, the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic swooped to bring former favourite Bonne back to the club in the winter. He had left QPR by mutual consent, freeing him to find a new club as a free agent in search of more game time away from West London.

His return to The Valley hasn’t gone as anyone would have hoped though. The Zimbabwe international managed just two goals in 16 League One outings for the Addicks and after being spotted liking social media posts celebrating Ipswich Town’s thumping win over Dean Holden’s side, Bonne was left out of the matchday squad for the last four games of the season.

He was disciplined by the club, leading to more doubt over his future as he nears the end of his short-term deal.

Now, the South London Press reports that Bonne’s summer exit will be confirmed when they announce their retained list early next week.

Best for all?

It seems best for all involved that Bonne heads elsewhere at the end of the season. His return to South London hasn’t gone as planned and a fresh start ahead of the new campaign could be just what the striker needs to get back on track.

He’s shown before he can be a real danger in both the Championship and League One so as a free agent, he shouldn’t be short of suitors.

An exit will free space in the Charlton Athletic squad and on the wage bill as Dean Holden bids to freshen up his ranks. Attacking additions will be a must, so it will be interesting to see who comes through the door as Bonne prepares to head out.