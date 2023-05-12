Charlton Athletic move ahead of Birmingham City, Derby County and more in pursuit of League One striker

Charlton Athletic ‘have emerged as one of the favourites’ to sign Alfie May from rival League One side Cheltenham Town, reports Gloucestershire Live.

May, 29, finished the 2022/23 season as the joint-fourth highest goalscorer in League One after netting 20 times in 39 league outings for Cheltenham Town, who eventually finished in 16th place of the table.

And May enjoyed a strong end to the season, scoring six in Cheltenham’s last six outings, having since come onto the radar of a number of Football League teams including Birmingham City, Derby County, Millwall, and Wrexham.

But an emerging report from Gloucestershire Live has revealed that Charlton Athletic are now one of the front-runners in this transfer pursuit. Their report states that The Valley would be a ‘particularly attractive proposition’ for May, whose parents live close by.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

A huge potential signing…

Signing one of the league’s top scorers, and doing so from a rival League One side, would be a huge statement of intent from Charlton Athletic as they head into the 2023/24 campaign.

They need a goal-scorer this summer with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s loan having come to an end and May would certainly give Dean Holden a prolific option up top.

But expect the likes of Birmingham City, Derby County, Millwall, and even Wrexham to remain attractive destinations for May, especially if they can put a lucrative pay packet on the table.

The Addicks have a slight advantage in this transfer chase it seems, so there’s hope that they can pull off what would be an impressive signing.

But it seems like this transfer chase is only just starting to heat up.