Bristol City’s reported interest in EFL man played down

Bristol City have been linked with a move for Lincoln City right-back Regan Poole ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mike McGrath of The Telegraph recently revealed on Twitter that Bristol City are keen on Poole, 24, who sees his contract with League One side Lincoln City expire next month.

But BristolLive’s Richard Forrester has since revealed that Bristol City do not hold an interest in Poole ahead of the summer transfer window.

He tweeted:

Sorry to be annoying but there's no interest in Regan Poole #BristolCity — Richard Forrester (@rich_forrester) May 12, 2023

Bristol City look set for another busy summer transfer window under Nigel Pearson after their 14th place finish in the Championship in the season just concluded.

The Robins look like they could lose a number of key players in the transfer market, with Alex Scott being one of them. But a potential Scott sale could yet fund a big summer transfer window at Ashton Gate – Poole though doesn’t look like one of the names set to join.

Poole’s future…

Poole had an impressive 2022/23 with Lincoln City, who look set to lose one of their star players for nothing in the summer.

And Poole’s availability will no doubt garner the interest of a number of Football League teams, most likely Championship teams with right-backs often in-demand.

Someone with Poole’s skill set too will be an attractive option for so many teams in the Championship – he’s a very good player going forward but he can also do the basics of defending very well.

But Bristol City are seemingly uninterested in Poole, suggesting that Pearson wants to bolster other areas of the pitch this summer.