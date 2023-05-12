Bristol City set sights on 24-year-old who will become a free agent this summer

Bristol City are showing an interest in Lincoln City’s out of contract defender Regan Poole, according to reporter Mike McGrath.

Bristol City will be looking to kick on next season after taking strides forward under Nigel Pearson in the 2022/23 campaign.

A summer of good recruitment will be key to the Robins’ progress though, and it seems one potential target is already on the radar. The Daily Telegraph reporter McGrath has claimed that Lincoln City skipper Poole is a player of interest to City.

As highlighted by McGrath, Poole sees his contract at Sincil Bank expire this summer and it was confirmed by the Imps that he will not be penning a new deal at the club, much to the disappointment of their supporters.

Poole has been a key performer for Lincoln, starring in a number of roles. The former Manchester United talent can play as a right-back or right wing-back as well as in centre-back or even in defensive midfield.

A necessary addition?

Poole has been a strong performer at League One level and he’s shown he’s shown he’s ready for a step up to the Championship. However, it can be argued that the Robins don’t actually need him.

If Pearson intends to play Poole in the position he’s spent this season in – right-back – the Robins are already well-stocked in that area. George Tanner and Kane Wilson are both strong options on the right-hand side as either full-backs or wing-backs.

That could suggest that Poole would play as a right-sided centre-back instead, a role he is more than familiar with thanks to his versatility. It awaits to be seen if that would be the case though if their rumoured interest is firmed up.