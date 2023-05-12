Ben Wilmot sends message to Stoke City fans after penning long-term deal

Stoke City centre-back Ben Wilmot has extended his stay with the club until 2026.

In what was a relatively dire 2022/23 season for the Potters, Wilmot managed to stand out. The 23-year-old made 39 Championship appearances, netting himself three goals and being named as the club’s Player of the Season, before a back injury curtailed his campaign late on.

And after signing from Watford just two seasons ago, Wilmot has now signed a long-term contract with the Potters, keeping him at the bet365 Stadium until 2026.

Taking to Twitter after penning his new deal, Wilmot had this message for fans:

Absolutely delighted to extend my stay at this great club. Really excited for what’s to come next season and I’m really optimistic for what the future holds for @stokecity See you next season Potters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5YUPPe3d9w — Ben Wilmot (@BenWilmot6) May 12, 2023

Alex Neil’s side eventually finished the season in 16th place of the table. The Potters were showing some improved form after an impressive January transfer window and they even had the chance to finish inside the top half of the table. But a run of seven games without a win to finish the season saw them end up in 16th.

The 2023/24 season…

Wilmot sustained a fracture in his back last month, and Neil said that Wilmot could make a return to training during the pre-season, giving Wilmot hope of making the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

And Neil will certainly want Wilmot in his starting XI when the new campaign kicks off. Stoke City need a big summer after a very poor season in the Championship and all the early signs are suggesting that the Potters are ready to make some waves in the transfer market.

Players like Wilmot are ones that Neil can build a team around and so getting the Englishman fit and firing in the pre-season is definitely a must.