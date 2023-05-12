‘As I sit here now…’ – Tony Mowbray shares exciting Sunderland transfer update

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says ‘the wheels are rolling’ in terms of the club’s summer transfer plans.

And Sunderland’s season isn’t even over yet. The Black Cats nicked 6th place on the final day of the season and they now take on Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals, with the first leg taking place on Saturday.

But speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of the weekend, Mowbray revealed that he and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman are already looking at potential summer signings, despite not knowing what league they’ll be playing in next season.

Mowbray said:

“As I sit here now, the wheels are rolling. They are in motion. It’s good, because the wheels need to move. This year has shown that.

“I’m involved in the recruitment. Kristjaan is coming into my office and we are discussing players. Everything lands on my laptop for me to look at and check – snapshots of players from around the world that we have on our radar. I always give them feedback. I tell them, ‘He’s good, I like this one, I think this one is better than that one’. But, obviously, the conversations will be different depending on what league we’re in next season.”

Of all the players signed by Sunderland this season, Alex Bass is the oldest at 24. We’ve seen some hugely exciting names arrive at the Stadium of Light including Dan Ballard, Aji Alese, and Pierre Ekwah to name just a few, whilst the club also made Jack Clarke’s loan from Spurs permanent.

1 of 18 How much did Sunderland sign Dan Ballard for? £750,000 £1m £2m £3.5m

More of the same…

Sunderland fans will be keen to see the club’s transfer strategy remain the same. But if the Black Cats are gearing up for a Premier League campaign then Mowbray will need to bring in some more experienced and Premier League-proven names.

His youngsters have served him well this season but they’ll need some guidance in the top flight. Even if they go again in the Championship, the addition of a bit more experience and physicality certainly wouldn’t go amiss. But it seems like Mowbray and Speakman are already well into their summer transfer plans, which is obviously a positive.

Sunderland take on Luton Town at 5:30pm on Saturday evening.