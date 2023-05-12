Amit Bhatia sends social media message to QPR fans after ‘roller coaster’ 22/23 season

QPR have just capped a forgettable season in the Championship, eventually finishing in 20th place of the table.

The R’s had three permanent managers across the course of the campaign. Last summer, hopes were high as Mick Beale came in and made some positive changes to the playing squad, but going into this summer, hopes and expectations seem to be at an all-time low.

Gareth Ainsworth managed to guide QPR to Championship safety but there remains huge doubts about whether or not he’s the right man to rebuild the club and get the R’s back towards the top end of the Championship table.

And taking to Twitter this morning, QPR chairman Amit Bhatia had a message for the R’s faithful. He posted:

End of a rollercoaster season-the highest of hopes to the toughest of times.We’ve been through a lot together since ‘07 but nothing quite like this. It’s now time for reflection & to find solutions.Thank u for ur unwavering support,we will come back stronger. Until next season💙 — AmitBhatia99.eth (@Amit_Bhatia99) May 12, 2023

As expected, the responses to Bhatia’s tweet are rather frosty. QPR fans witnessed their club go from the top of the Championship table, right down to relegation zone in a matter of months, and they now look as far away from the Premier League as they ever have.

The summer ahead…

The summer ahead looks like one of the most crucial of Bhatia’s time at the club. There’s so much work to do both on and off the pitch it seems, and many might be predicting another tough campaign in the Championship for Ainsworth’s side.

But if QPR can sign a fair few players and get them playing in a system that works under Ainsworth, then the cub might yet be able to find themselves in and around the mid-table pack next year – a stark reminder of how low the expectations are at QPR right now.