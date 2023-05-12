‘A reason to be worried’ – Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers host Barnsley in the League One play-offs on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers come into the first-leg of their play-off tie with Barnsley off the back of a final day win over Bristol Rovers.

Ian Evatt’s side overcame a dip in form to seal their place in League One’s top-six, losing just one of their last nine league games. After winning the EFL Trophy, Wanderers will be hoping to make a good campaign a great one by returning to the Championship.

They’ll have their work cut out against Barnsley though, who comfortably secured a top-six spot with a 4th place finish.

The Tykes fell to a final day defeat against Peterborough United and they’ll need to bounce back to winning ways here. Michael Duff’s side have enjoyed a strong campaign but they have only won one of their last five away games, which could be a cause for concern.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“The play-offs make for such an exciting time of the season, although nerves will be high among those involved in the battle.

“There has to be some concern among the Barnsley camp. Ending the season without a win in three games is certainly a reason to be worried and if Duff’s side are off the pace here, Bolton will make them pay.

“The home ground will be absolutely rocking and the worst thing Barnsley could do is concede early. If they can hold out for long enough, I think they’ll head back to Oakwell with something. I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“This is going to be such a tough couple of fixtures for both teams. They’re so evenly-matched and they both play a similar brand of football, so it should be a real spectacle of football this one.

“Both teams will be relying on their home fixture for a win so it comes down to which side can put up the better away performance, and for me, Barnsley are the better travellers.

“If they can nick a point in this one then I think they go on to win the tie. But the Tykes don’t go into this one in the best of form, so I really don’t know what to expect.

“I’m going to have to say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Barnsley