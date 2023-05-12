3 Hayden Carter replacements Blackburn Rovers should consider amid Newcastle United rumours

Blackburn Rovers centre-back Hayden Carter is said to be drawing admiring glances from Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United seem to have their eye on Blackburn Rovers, with reports stating they have been scouting Adam Wharton. The performances of defender Carter have caught the eye too, though it remains to be seen just how the links develop over the summer window.

It could be wise for Rovers to keep some potential replacements in mind in case their interest is firmed up. Here, we out forward three…

Jan Paul van Hecke – Brighton & Hove Albion

Dutch central defender van Hecke was a big hit during his time on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the 2021/22 campaign and he could be a feasible addition this summer. His deal with Brighton expires this summer and although they have a 12-month extension option, an exit seems like a realistic prospect given his lack of senior minutes.

The 22-year-old played 32 times for Rovers while on loan and became a popular figure among supporters.

Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United

Regardless of whether or not Posh win promotion this season, it could be that they’re forced into selling a key asset or two. That could open the door for England U20 international Edwards to make a deserved move to a bigger club.

He’s one of the country’s most promising defensive prospects and while there would likely be pretty significant competition for his services, he’d be a great fit for Tomasson’s backline and one for Rovers to really develop.

Charlie Cresswell – Leeds United

Cresswell has shown what he’s capable of at this level with Millwall this season but if regular game time is to elude him with parent club Leeds United again, it seems feasible that he heads elsewhere either permanently or temporarily to find action.

Him and Dom Hyam could form a formidable partnership at the back if Newcastle come in for Carter. He’s another talent for the long-term that could play a big part in Rovers’ bid to progress or could land the club a big fee for in the future.