3 attackers Birmingham City should consider instead of Scottish Premiership ace

Birmingham City are among the sides to have been linked with Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda this week.

The Sun has said that Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on the former Liverpool and Swansea City man after a strong season in Scotland’s top division.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to impress in his previous spell in the Championship, so it could be wise for the Blues to consider some alternative options. Here, we put forward three who could be better targets…

Ephron Mason-Clark – Peterborough United

Mason-Clark is already a player who has been linked with Birmingham City and he could be a better option that Dhanda. The 23-year-old has starred in his first season with Peterborough United, managing 10 goals and nine assists in 44 games.

He’s taken to EFL football like a duck to water and looks capable of making another step up to the Championship. A deal would be hard to strike if Posh win promotion, but he’s someone the Blues should definitely be lining up.

Ruben Rodrigues – Notts County

Another player who looks capable of a step up is Notts County star Rodrigues. Once again, the Portuguese ace has starred in the National League, mangling 18 goals and 16 assists for Luke Williams’ County side.

Like Mason-Clark and Dhanda, he can play in a range of attacking roles. He’s dangerous as an attacking midfielder or striker and often looks to drift out to the left-hand side too.

1 of 18 What was the reported fee Birmingham City paid to sign Tahith Chong in the summer? £750k £1.5m £2m £2.5m.

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

Last but not least, Collins is someone who has really caught the eye in League One this season. In an inconsistent Bristol Rovers side, the versatile Welshman has notched 16 goals and 12 assists in 46 league games.

He’s another forward who can play through the middle as a no.10 or striker but he has found most of his success on the left. Again, Collins is someone who looks capable of a jump up in opposition and the Blues could offer that.