2022/23 League One: Quiz of the Season on The72

The regular League One season has come to a close with just the play-offs left before the curtain shuts on the 2022/23 campaign.

It has been another entertaining campaign for third-tier fans with the title, play-off and relegation fights going down to the final day. It was Plymouth Argyle who emerged as Champions, with Ipswich Town finishing just behind in 2nd.

Forest Green Rovers, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe and MK Dons have been condemned to League Two football, while Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United will battle it out in the play-offs.

The fight to join Plymouth and Ipswich in the Championship begins tonight. Posh host Wednesday at London Road before Bolton and Barnsley clash on Saturday.

But how well do you think you remember the 2022/23 campaign? Test your knowledge in our Quiz of the Season and make sure to share your score!