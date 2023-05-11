What might a Valerien Ismael Watford XI look like?

Watford have named Valerien Ismael as their new manager – the 19th manager of the Pozza era.

In the season just concluded, Watford had three permanent managers in Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic, and Chris Wilder.

The Hornets eventually achieved an 11th place finish under Wilder who struggled in the latter part of the campaign, before then seeing his short-term contract expire.

Former Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael is back in England though after a brief spell manager Besiktas in Turkey, and he’ll be looking to replicate his Barnsley heroics in the 2020/21 campaign which saw the Tykes finish inside the Championship play-off places.

So what might an Ismael XI look like at Watford?

Ismael’s style of play is quite well-known for being high-pressing, fast and physical. With Barnsley, he more often than not donned a 3-4-3 formation which could very easily become a 5-2-3, with the wing-backs playing very wide and often further forward.

So Ismael might have to dip into the transfer market to get a good amount of wing-backs for the upcoming season, with the likes of Hassane Kamara returning to parent club Udinese. And Ismael will no doubt want more attackers to come in with Joao Pedro heading to Brighton and Ismaila Sarr looking set to be sold.

With that in mind, here’s what an Ismael Watford XI might look like – with the current crop of players at his disposal…

The first thing to note is that Ismael will need a whole new front-line. With Britt Assombalonga out of contract, Pedro leaving, and Henrique Araujo and Keinan Davis returning to their parent clubs, Ismael doesn’t have a single striker in the first-team.

And the wide pairing of Jeremy Ngakia and Ken Sema is his only current pairing, whilst Imran Louza, Ismael Kone, and Yaser Asprilla are the only central options set to remain beyond next month.

The summer ahead certainly needs to be a busy one for Watford and Ismael, and getting the club back near the top of the table will take time. But going off recent history, that’s something that Ismael won’t be given.