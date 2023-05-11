The 7 Blackburn Rovers summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Blackburn Rovers will quickly turn their attention to the summer transfer window after narrowly missing out on a play-off finish on the final day.

Blackburn Rovers weren’t able to do the business they wanted to in January, mainly down to their own shortcomings. That can’t be the case this summer if they’re to build another side ready to fight for promotion.

Plenty of rumours are already circulating regarding outgoings and incomings, so we look at all the stories to emerge since the start of May and assess the likelihood of each deal…

Yan Dhanda

Blackburn Rovers are among the sides keeping tabs on Ross County’s Yan Dhanda, as per The Sun. He’s impressed in Scotland since leaving Swansea City and also has Birmingham City and Ipswich Town on his tail.

How likely is this one?

Having performed well in Scotland, attention from the EFL isn’t much of a surprise. He did struggle in the Championship before though, so it also wouldn’t raise eyebrows if Rovers had a stronger alternative in mind.

Junior Tchamadeu

Claims of a bid for Colchester United star Tchamadeu emerged earlier this week. He’s thrived in a breakthrough season in League Two, featuring in the division’s Team of the Year.

How likely is this one?

While Tchamadeu would be an exciting addition, trusted Rovers reporter Rich Sharpe quickly played down the rumours, so it doesn’t seem too likely at the moment.

Adam Wharton

Plenty of Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on Wharton. Newcastle United have been watching closely, while Arsenal and Leicester City are two of the sides said to have scouted the breakout star recently too.

How likely is this one?

It wouldn’t be a surprise if bids came in, but Rovers should be demanding a pretty penny for the midfielder as they bid to retain his services. That could be enough to fend off interest, but it awaits to be seen just how serious the interest is.

Daniel Ayala

The out of contract veteran is claimed to be a target for Rotherham United as they look to bolster their defensive options.

How likely is this one?

It seems likely that Ayala could head for the exit door when his contract runs out and with the Millers retaining their Championship status, this does seem like a feasible deal for all parties.

Joe Bryan

Left-back Bryan is another player out of contract this summer and Blackburn Rovers are reportedly among the numerous Championship sides looking to secure his services on a free transfer.

How likely is this one?

It seems almost certain that Bryan leaves Fulham but a deal could be hard to strike given the level of interest. Former club Bristol City are said to be well-placed in their pursuit of a reunion, so Rovers may miss out.

Tom Bloxham

The Daily Mail reported at the start of the month that Shrewsbury Town striker Bloxham is on Rovers’ radar. Swansea City and Rotherham United were also claimed to be keeping tabs on his development.

How likely is this one?

Bloxham looks like a promising talent but he hasn’t exactly flourished in League One yet. He’d be one for the future if he does come in but given Blackburn’s need for a prolific striker, Bloxham might not be the player to turn to for now.

Hayden Carter

Last but not least, Newcastle United have identified another Rovers starlet as a potential target in Hayden Carter. They’re said to be keeping tabs on him after his impressive breakthrough campaign.

How likely is this one?

Carter is someone Rovers should be really fighting to hold onto and while further interest might emerge, ambitious Newcastle might prioritise more proven options.