The 6 Norwich City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Norwich City’s season ended woefully, as the Canaries finished in 13th place of the table.

David Wagner’s side finished seven points behind the play-offs and will likely see a number of changes to their playing staff this summer, as they look to challenge for promotion.

Given Norwich’s dismal season, there’s sure to be plenty of outgoings as well as incomings in the next couple of weeks and months and there’s been plenty of movement already, after Norwich confirmed that Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Michael McGovern, Josh Martin, and Daniel Sinani will all leave.

Here we look at all the names linked with a move to Norwich City over the past month, and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Max Aarons

Aarons is reportedly the subject of interest from West Ham in the summer and will enter the final year of his contract next season.

How likely is this one?

It looks almost inevitable that Aarons will move on in the summer with the smart thing to Norwich being to cash in on the 23-year-old before he potentially leaves on a free next season.

Whether it’s West Ham or another top flight club that comes in for Aarons, it would be incredibly surprising to see him at Carrow Road next year.

Eiran Cashin

Norwich were previously interested in Cashin, 21, in January and they’re reportedly set to return for the Derby County centre-back in the summer.

How likely is this one?

Given Derby’s failure to finish in the play-off spots, it’s highly likely that Cashin will be on the move, there’s set to be interest from fellow Championship sides but if Norwich steal a march early this is one they could easily wrap up.

Milot Rashica

Rashica has spent the season on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray and talks have been reported regarding the Kosovan staying at Gala again next season. Burnley are also reported to have joined the race.

How likely is this one?

A move to Burnley looks incredibly unlikely after it was said that Rashica’s ‘heart’ lies with Galatasaray, making a move to Turkey seemingly nailed on.

Ashley Barnes

Barnes will leave Burnley at the end of the season and Norwich amongst other Championship clubs have reportedly ‘been on the phone’ to him.

How likely is this one?

The 33-year-old is reportedly on the verge of joining Norwich after reaching a ‘full agreement’ with Barnes – this one looks a done deal.

Mandela Keita

It was reported in Belgium that on loan Royal Antwerp midfielder Keita has caught the eye of Norwich, but they will face competition for his signature.

How likely is this one?

Keita is set to return to parent club OH Leuven in the summer with Antwerp unwilling to trigger his €10million buy clause. Norwich will likely be one of the front-runners but an asking price close to his buy clause is unlikely to interest Norwich.

Max Johnston

Norwich and several other Championship reportedly sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old Motherwell full-back. Sporting Lisbon are said to have joined the race for the soon-to-be free agent too.

How likely is this one?

Johnston is almost certain to be on the move but Norwich are in the middle of a packed crowd wanting to sign him. A deal makes total sense given his age and availability but purely off the fact of the amount of interest in Johnston, a move does look unlikely, but that could quickly change.