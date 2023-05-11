Reporter reveals Stoke City boss’ admiration of Championship man – deal expiring this summer

Stoke City boss Alex Neil is an admirer of midfielder Daniel Johnson amid his uncertain Preston North End contract situation, as per Darren Witcoop.

Stoke City will be hoping a summer of fruitful recruitment can set them up for a long-awaited push for promotion. The door has swung open for players to leave after the confirmation of their retained list on Wednesday, leaving many free to search for pastures new.

It means additions are a must for the Potters, and one man Neil is said to admire is Preston midfielder Johnson.

Neil managed the Jamaican international during his time in charge of North End and now, reporter Witcoop has said the Stoke boss is still a big fan of the former Aston Villa man as he nears the end of his contract at Deepdale.

Stoke making room for summer reinforcements. Alex Neil a big fan of Preston’s out of contract midfielder Daniel Johnson. Johnson’s future to be decided imminently #SCFC #stokecity #pnefc #preston #PNE — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 10, 2023

Since joining Preston on the cheap in January 2015, Johnson has gone on to play 336 times for the club, managing 57 goals and 38 assists in the process.

Preparing for next season…

After another tough season for Stoke City, this transfer window has to be a good one. There were promising spells for Neil and co but dismal home form didn’t exactly have the fans rejoicing, so some genuinely quality new signings will be needed to get them into contention further up the table.

Questions will be asked if Johnson can bring the standards that Stoke require. He’s tailed off somewhat with Preston in terms of productivity and prior to a strong run in the side over the final months of the season, he had dropped down the pecking order somewhat under Ryan Lowe.

A player of his experience and leadership has qualities to bring to Stoke though, and he already knows what Neil will be demanding of him from their previous time working together at Deepdale.