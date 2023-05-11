Report shares major update on Iliman Ndiaye’s Sheffield United future amid Everton and Tottenham Hotspur links

Iliman Ndiaye is likely to stay at Sheffield United after the Blades secured promotion to the Premier League, claims a report from Sky Sports.

Ndiaye helped to fire Sheffield United to promotion from the Championship this season. He featured in all 46 of his side’s league games in 2022/23, scoring 14 and assisting 10 more as Paul Heckingbottom’s side finished in 2nd place of the table.

But Ndiaye’s future has been a talking point throughout the season. He’s only got one more year left on his contract and ahead of the summer transfer window, reports linking him with a move to a rival Premier League club have started to pick up.

The Senegalese international has had top flight suitors throughout this season, but recent reports have credited Tottenham Hotspur with a strong interest in the 23-year-old, with Everton also said to have retained an interest after failing to sign him in January.

Many clubs are following the progress of Sheffield United talent Iliman Ndiaye, expected to get big move in the summer. 🇸🇳 #Transfers Everton are interested in Ndiaye, Italian clubs are well informed too. pic.twitter.com/Q2CXLRg6z6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2023

But an emerging report from Sky Sports has claimed that Ndiaye is now likely to stay at Bramall Lane after his side secured promotion back to the Premier League.

A boost for the Blades…

If Ndiaye is sticking around for the next season then it’d of course a huge boost for the club.

But Heckingbottom and co will also be wary of his contract situation. They won’t want to lose him for nothing next year and so if Ndiaye is staying, it could suggest that a potential new contract is moving forward.

But it could also mean that Sheffield United are ready to take a risk on Ndiaye and enter the new season with his contract still up in the air.

Either way, the summer ahead could still be a very interesting one with regards to Ndiaye’s future at Sheffield United, as they gear up for a top flight return after a two-year hiatus.